Marcia S. Holladay, Kingston

Marcia S. Holladay, age 80 of Kingston passed away Saturday, August 20, 2023, at Roane Medical Center. She was born on February 3, 1943 in Columbus, Ohio. She worked in healthcare for over 30 years as a Registered Nurse and later in Administration. She retired from Harriman Hospital in 2002. Marcia’s greatest joys included fishing with her beloved husband of 41 years, raising birds, playing corn hole, completing puzzles, reading, playing cards, bowling, watching football, and spending time with her grandchildren. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.

Marcia was preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Ruby Smith, husband Bill Holladay, and sister Jean Mayheu. Marcia is survived by sister Cathy Durante and husband John. Sons Mike Holladay and Brad Holladay both of Knoxville. Grandchildren Keira Holladay, Marcus Holladay, Jade Holladay, Lauren Holladay, and Olivia Holladay.

The family will receive friends from 5 pm to 7 pm Friday, August 25, 2023, at Kyker Funeral Home in Kingston with a Memorial service at 7 pm, Rev. Randy Griffis officiating. Burial 1 pm Saturday, August 26, 2023, in Kingston Memorial Gardens. Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Holladay Family. www.kykerfuneralhome.com

