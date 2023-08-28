Mabel Penland, 92, Oak Ridge

Mabel Penland, age 92, passed away peacefully on August 24, 2023, surrounded by her family. She was born October 16, 1930, in Scaly Mountain, North Carolina to Henry Oden Penland and Effie Patterson Penland. Mabel was preceded in death by her parents, son Michael Penland; brothers Edwin Penland and Carl Penland; sisters Bessie Hudson and Kate Amos; nieces Donna Richardson and Sheila Hudson. She came to Oak Ridge in 1950 and worked at the K-25 and Y-12 Plants. She loved to cook and work word search puzzles.

Mabel is survived by her grandson Steven Penland; sister Elaine Griffies; sister-in-law Jackie Penland; nieces and nephews: Anne Bissett, Sharon and Tim Rose, John Richardson, and Joyce and Randy Isenhour.

A graveside service was held on Sunday, August 27, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. at Oak Ridge Memorial Park.

The family would like to express their appreciation to the staff at the Alexander Guest House where she resided for the last 3years and to the ICU and Palliative Care staff at Methodist Medical Center for the exceptional care provided to their grandmother, sister, and aunt during her illness.

