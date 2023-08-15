Lisa Ann Beason, Kingston

Lisa Ann Beason age 56 of Kingston passed away Sunday, August 13, 2023, at Parkwest Medical Center.

Preceded in death by her father, Dean Hamilton, and brothers, Albert and Michael Hamilton.

Survived by daughter, Emily Beason; sons, Justin and Cody Beason; mother, Betty Hamilton; sisters, Teresa Stinnett and Crystal Colyer.

Per Lisa’s wishes, no service will be held. Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Beason Family.

Memorial donations may be made to Kyker Funeral Home to help with expenses.

