Leonard Wayne McMahan, Knoxville

Leonard Wayne McMahan passed away from a heart attack at the age of 76 on August 23, 2023, at his Knoxville home. Len was born on August 11, 1947, in Knoxville, TN. He was a lifetime entrepreneur of multiple businesses, primarily Son Shine Produce. He loved his family, especially his wife. His first priority was his faith in Jesus Christ. His life was full of adventure. He loved to go camping, build fires, go on walks, fish, watch sports (especially UT), teach at church, and coach youth sports. He was a member of First Baptist Alcoa, Mount Olive Baptist, and Sevier Heights Baptist Church.

Len was survived in death by his spouse, Thelma Nancy McMahan.

Children:

David (Tracy) McMahan, Paul (Jennifer) McMahan, Jonathan (Donna) McMahan, Leah (Jakob) Riffey

Adopted son:

Seth Chambers

Grandchildren: Sophia McMahan, Billy (Cadey) McMahan, Roseanna McMahan, Franklin McMahan, Margaret McMahan, Elijah Riffey, Jonathan Conway McMahan, Abigail Riffey

Great-Grandchildren: Aubrey McMahan, Mallory McMahan

Siblings: Judy Gaddis, Linda Seay, Janie Hall

Special Pet: Pappy-Anna

Several nieces and nephews

He was preceded in death by his parents, Menyard and Helen McMahan, his grandchild, Benjamin McMahan, and his brothers Bob McMahan, Bud McMahan, Rolen McMahan, and Danny McMahan.

Len’s body will be cremated and the family will host a private ceremony.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Saint Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

Some of Len’s favorite quotes are

“The Bible is a Jesus Book”

“Its football time in Tennessee”

