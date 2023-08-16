Lawrence K. McAmis, Kingston

Lawrence K. McAmis, age 75 of Kingston, Tennessee passed away Monday, August 14, 2023, at his home.

Survived by his wife Mary McAmis, daughters; Tonya McAmis, Stacy McAmis, Christie Burrell, Amanda Burrell, and Sherry Sims. Son, Billy McAmis, sisters; Barbara McAmis and Judy Forester; brothers, Tommy McAmis and Mackey McAmis.

Preceded in death by son Lawrence McAmis Jr.

Per Lawrence’s wish, no services will be held. Memorial donations may be made to Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston to assist with expenses. Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the McAmis Family.

