Larry M. Tallant, Oak Ridge

Larry M. Tallant age, 76 of Oak Ridge TN, passed away on August 29, 2023. He was born In Jasper, Alabama on August 29, 1947. He was a United States Marine, where he fought in the Vietnam War, he retired from Y-12 in Oak Ridge, TN.

Larry is preceded in death by his loving parents, Robert Lynn Tallant, and Yonnie Lou Drummond Smitherman.

Larry is survived by children, Wendy Tallant Ray, and Nikki Tallant Gibbons; sisters, Carole Daniels (Danny- deceased) and Robin Depew (Jerry).; grandchildren, Taylor Tallant Thornton (Jared), Brianna Nicole Gibbons (Cameron), and Brody Michael Tallant; great-grandchild, Rowen Brooks Thornton; Three nieces, one nephew, and several great nieces and great nephews.

Larry’s family will be holding a graveside service at a later date in Alabama. In Lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make donations to The Disabled American Veteran Foundation or the American Cancer Society. Friends and family can leave condolences at Weatherfordmortuary.com.

