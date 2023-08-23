Larry Joe White, 81

Larry Joe White age 81 passed away on Sunday, August 20, 2023.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, loved to hunt and fish and just being outdoors, he enjoyed spending time with his buddies and especially loved his grandsons.

Larry is preceded in death by parents; James Henson White and Dixie Irene Wampler, brothers Briscoe Kelly White, Noah David White, and Robbie Lynn White, sister Dean Hensley

Survived by:

Wife…. Linda White

Son…. Joseph White

Daughter…. Dawn (White) Davis

Sister…. Roma Disney

Brother-in-law…. Larry Bullock

Grandsons…. Canyon White and Justin Patterson

The family will meet at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Cemetery for a graveside service on Friday, August 25, 2023, at 11:00 am.

Holley Gamble Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. www.holleygamble.com

