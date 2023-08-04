Kingston Police Makes Arrest

Kingston police officers arrested a female identified as 31-year-old Kirstie Francesca Gibson, she was arrested just after noon on Thursday at The Kingston City Park Gravel Pit area and charged with criminal trespassing and 9-1-1 calls in non-emergency situations. She Remains in jail today on a $4,000 Bond. The report indicates from officer Dukes had received a call of a person identified as Gibson at a residence on Circle Drive. Gibson should not have been on the property due to an order of protection. The report states the officer was flagged down by an Uber driver who had Gibson inside, according to the report, but didn’t know what was going on and they stopped at the Gravel Pit next to the city park. Officer Dukes questioned Miss Gibson about the incident and the complainant. According to the report from Dukes, Gibson called 9-1-1 several times the last several days and stated her grandmother was being held against her will however, the officer informed Gibson that her grandmother had passed away several weeks ago and she has been informed of this by other Kingston Officers as well. She was taken to jail and is on a bond of $4,000.00.

Kirstie Franchesca Gibson

Age/Race/Sex:31 / W / F

Booking Number:26706

Booked:08/03/2023

Arresting Agency: KINGSTON – TN0730200

Arresting Date/Time:08/03/2023 12:01

Bond $4,000.00

1 – Criminal Trespass

Offense Date: 08/03/2023

Bond: $2,000.00

Bond Type: Appearance Bond

2 – 911 Calls In Non-Emergency Situations

Offense Date: 08/03/2023

Bond: $2,000.00

Bond Type: Appearance Bond

