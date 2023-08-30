Kenneth Yon May, 73

Kenneth (Ken, Kenny) Yon May, age 73, passed away on August 28, 2023, surrounded by his family. He was born May 21, 1950, at Oak Ridge Hospital to Glen May and Geraldine Killion May and grew up in Oliver Springs, TN.

Ken graduated from Oliver Springs High School and graduated college from Tennessee Tech. He worked for Johnson Wholesale Floor Covering as a District Manager for over 40 years.

Ken truly enjoyed his time as an Assistant Scoutmaster for Cub Scouts Troop 334 and Boy Scouts Troop 328. He was proud to shepherd his two sons to the rank of Eagle Scout. During the summer months, he spent his time at the lake boating and camping with family and friends. Ken and Debbie enjoyed taking long motorcycle trips with his brother-in-law and sister-in-law Bobby and Sherry West to Key West, Niagara Falls, and other destinations.

Ken was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife Deborah (Debbie) West May and his two sons, Shannon Patrick May and Brian Michael May. His sisters, Judith (Judy)Corley and spouse Gregory (Greg) Corley, Rebecca (Becky) Furr and spouse Mike Furr; nieces and nephews, George Corley and spouse Michelle, Chris Dobbs, Justin Furr, Brittney Furr, Arianna; great nephew and niece, Logan and Briana.

The receiving of friends will be held at Mott-McKamey Funeral Home from 6:00-7:00 pm on Friday, September 1, 2023, with memorial at 7:00 pm.

