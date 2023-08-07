Kenneth Lee Murphy, Knoxville

Kenneth Lee Murphy, 79, of Knoxville, Tennessee passed away peacefully on August 2, 2023.

A native of Fort Branch, Indiana, Ken earned a bachelor’s degree at Purdue University. He served his country as a captain in the United States Air Force.

First and foremost, Ken loved the Lord, and fishing was a close second. Continuing his passion for service, he was a Deacon at Fairfield Glade First Baptist Church in Crossville, Tennessee, where he loved to sing in the choir and to fellowship with his Christian brothers and sisters. His faith has followed him in his walk of life, as he last was a faithful member of Bluegrass Baptist Church.

He is predeceased by his parents, Eldon and Jeanne Murphy, and brother David Murphy. He is now reunited with them in Heaven, celebrating together in their eternal home.

Survivors include the love of Ken’s life, Nita Murphy, whom he was married to for 57 years, as well as his three children Teresa, Brian, and Aaron along with Ken’s sister Cheryl Borofka. Grandchildren are Lauren, Carson, Leanne, Shane, Hunter, Alyssa, and Aidan.

Ken was loved by many additional family members.

The family will receive friends from 12 noon until 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 8, 2023, at Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston. Funeral at 1:00 p.m. in the Kyker Chapel with Reverend Andy Long officiating. Interment to follow in Roane Memorial Gardens with full military honors. Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Murphy Family.

