Kay Lemons Christopher, Harriman

Kay Lemons Christopher, age 72, of Harriman, passed away Friday, August 11, 2023, at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge after a courageous battle with cancer and strokes. She was born December 31, 1950, in Harriman and has lived in Roane County her entire life. Kay had worked as Roane County Zoning Officer for many years and took her job very seriously. She and her sister, Sandra, created the Roane Reader which became a newspaper favorite to many people. She loved going to Bradbury, taking day trips with family and friends, visiting the Clothes Closet, and going to yard sales and thrift stores. Kay was also an avid Tennessee Football fan. She enjoyed being a church league softball scorekeeper for several years. She had a great heart for young people and they always knew they had a loving safe haven to come to. Kay will definitely be missed by all who knew and loved her. Preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Larry Ray Christopher; parents, Earl & Jacqueline Lemons; sisters, Sandra Stout and Linda Parks Alder; brother, Jerry Lemons; and special niece, Angie Parks.

SURVIVORS

Sons Larry “Ricky” Christopher & wife, Shannon of Harriman

Jackie Christopher of Harriman

Matthew Christopher of Harriman

7 Grandchildren

Brother Larry Lemons of Harriman

Sister Rita Webster & husband, Cotton of Harriman

Very Special Niece Missy Scandlyn of Harriman

Brothers-in-law Allen Christopher & wife, Roma of Dyllis

Tommy Christopher & wife, Maddie of Rockwood

A host of extended family members and dear friends

The family will receive friends 4:00 – 6:00 pm, Tuesday, August 15, 2023, at Fraker Funeral Home with funeral service following the visitation at 6:00 pm, in the chapel with Steve Parks presiding. Interment will follow the service at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Harriman. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for memorials to be made to Fraker Funeral Home to help with funeral expense. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of arrangements.

