About News Department

Check Also

Arvil Duwayne Patterson, Briceville

Arvil Duwayne Patterson, age 54 of Briceville, Tennessee was called home, on July 27, 2023. …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2023, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: