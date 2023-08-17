Kathleen Bertram, 74 of Wartburg, passed away on August 15, 2023.
The family will receive friends Thursday, August 17, 2023, at Schubert Funeral Home in Warburg from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Kathleen’s wishes is to be cremated.
Kathleen Bertram, 74 of Wartburg, passed away on August 15, 2023.
The family will receive friends Thursday, August 17, 2023, at Schubert Funeral Home in Warburg from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Kathleen’s wishes is to be cremated.
Arvil Duwayne Patterson, age 54 of Briceville, Tennessee was called home, on July 27, 2023. …