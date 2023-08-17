Kathleen Bertram, 74 of Wartburg, passed away on August 15, 2023.

The family will receive friends Thursday, August 17, 2023, at Schubert Funeral Home in Warburg from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Kathleen’s wishes is to be cremated.

