Junior Ray Lowe, Coalfield

Junior Ray Lowe, age 86, a resident of Coalfield, passed away on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, at UT Medical Center. Junior was born on June 16, 1937, in Devonia, TN, and lived in Coalfield.

Mr. Lowe was a retired coal miner who worked at West Coal on Windrock Mountain for many years. He is a member of the Carol Hollow Baptist Church in Anderson County.

He is preceded in death by his parents Arlie Lowe and Joann Seiber Lowe; brothers Odell Lowe and Dean Lowe; and sisters Bobbie Jean Henry and Mary Lou Talley.

Junior is survived by his wife Linda Anderson Lowe of Coalfield; son Terry Lowe and wife Cyndie of Florida; daughters Lena McKinney and husband Rickey of Oliver Springs, Cheryl Mullins and husband David of Coalfield; grandchildren Adam Lowe, Amber Lowe, Jennifer Perkins and husband Stephen, Steve McKinney and wife Tori, Tyler Mullins, and wife Samantha, and Justin Mullins; and by eight great-grandchildren Brandon, Trevor, Abigail, Skylar, Landon, Kelsey, Hayley, Kenzi. He is also survived by three brothers, Dennis Lowe and wife Marie of Clinton, Cardus Lowe of Clinton, and Meredith Lowe of Knoxville; by one sister, Gertrude Conaster of Knoxville; and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family, and special friends.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 12, 2023, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held on Sunday, August 13, 2023, at 2:00 PM at Davis Cemetery in Coalfield.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is honored to serve the Lowe family.

