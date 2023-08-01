Joyce Evelyn Crabtree Reed, Grandview

Joyce Evelyn Crabtree Reed, of Grandview, TN, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 30, 2023, at Spring City Care and Rehabilitation Center. She was born on April 30, 1934, in McMinn County, Tennessee, to Charles and Bonnie (Galyon) Crabtree. She was a member of Salem Baptist Church in Ten Mile, TN. Joyce had much heartache in her life, including losing her mother at a very young age and losing her first husband, Thurman Eugene Clower when he was only 25 years old to cancer. Her second husband, Clifford Gunter, passed away tragically in an automobile accident and their infant daughter, Cathy Darlene Gunter, passed away shortly after birth. Even with all the heartbreak she faced, she overcame, and in 1976, she met her husband and soulmate, Robert Earl Reed, while working in Spring City. Together they enjoyed 43 wonderful years of marriage until his passing in 2021.

Joyce was a lady of many talents. She learned to oil paint by watching hours of painting shows by Bob Ross, she was a seamstress and loved to sew – making many things for her family. She could make a floral arrangement that would rival most flower shops. She and Earl had a large garden each year and she enjoyed canning the vegetables they grew. Her green beans, sweet pickles, and potato salad were second to none. She was a hard worker who did whatever needed to be done including helping Earl load creek rock, bust firewood, and care for “his” chickens and dogs.

Other than those listed above, she is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Earl Reed, son, Gene Clower, stepmother, Nancy Crabtree, sisters Marie Jones and Irene Webb, brother Boyd Crabtree, nephew Wayne Webb, and great-nephew Will Clark.

She will be greatly missed by her surviving family members – daughter and son-in-law, Charlotte and Ron Townsend, of Ten Mile, granddaughters, Kristi (Josh) Beason of Ten Mile, TN, and Kayla (Travis) Parks of Philadelphia, TN, grandson, Jeff (Laura) Eiche of Kingston, TN. Great-grandchildren, Sophia and Finley Parks of Philadelphia, TN, and Kaydee and Jaxon Eiche of Kingston, TN. Stepsons Chuck and Carlos (Pat) Reed of Grandview, TN, and a host of nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, August 2, from 6:00-7:00 p.m. at Kyker Funeral Home Chapel in Kingston, TN. Funeral service will follow and will be officiated by Bro. Ted Clower. Graveside service will be held on Thursday, August 3, at 2:00 p.m. in Edgemon Cemetery, Meigs County, Tennessee.

The family would like to extend thanks to Amedisys Home Health Care of Dayton, Spring City Care and Rehab Center, Rhea Medical Center, and Tennova Medical Center of Cleveland.

