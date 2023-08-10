Joy Nell Armes, Wartburg

Ms. Joy Nell Armes, age 50, of Wartburg, passed away Tuesday, August 8, 2023. She was a 1990 graduate of Central High School in Wartburg. After graduation, she studied at the Tennessee College of Applied Technology and worked at Plateau Electric Co-Op for several years. Joy Nell was a loving and devoted aunt and spent much of her time caring for her nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her father: Vaughn Armes.

One brother: Lanny Armes.

And two sisters: Robin Daugherty and Kim Newport.

She is survived by her mother: Yvonne Melton Armes.

Two brothers and sisters-in-law: Matthew and Sara Armes, and Scotty and Angie

Armes.

One sister: Tammy Nelson.

Her nieces and nephews: Carey and Casey Newport, Mandy Nelson Hamby, Jessica Armes Wilson, Jonathan Armes, Sara Daugherty Potter, Ryan Armes, and Lexi Armes Swint. Along with several aunts, uncles, extended family, friends, and loved ones.

The family will receive friends Saturday, August 12, 2023, from 12:00 to 2:00 PM at Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM with Bro. Charles Webb officiating. Interment will follow in Clear Creek Cemetery.

Davis Funeral Home in Wartburg is honored to serve the family of Ms. Joy Nell

Armes.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.davisfuneralhomes.com

