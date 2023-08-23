Johnny Ray Jones Sr, Andersonville

Johnny Ray Jones, Sr. age 65 of Andersonville, Tennessee passed away on Monday, August 21, 2023, at his home. Born in Knoxville, Tennessee on February 1, 1958, he was the son of the late Johnny Fred Jones and Martha Brown Jones. In addition to his parents, Johnny is preceded in death by his brother Glenn Jones, and his sister Effie Early. Johnny was a veteran of the U.S. Army.

Johnny is survived by his loving wife Darlene Dison Jones of the home; son Johnny R. Jones, Jr. of Andersonville, Tennessee; daughter Brittany J. Sullivan and husband Jeff of Oak Ridge, Tennessee; sister Dorothy Painter and husband Roy of Knoxville, Tennessee; grandchildren, Brady Ray Sullivan and Keaton Andrew Sullivan and many other relatives and friends.

Jones Mortuary LLC of Clinton, Tennessee is serving the family of Johnny Ray Jones, Sr.

