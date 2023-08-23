Johnny Denton “JD” Spurling, Deer Lodge

Johnny Denton “JD” Spurling, age 81 of Deer Lodge, went to be with his Lord and Savior on August 21, 2023, at his home with his family by his side. He was born on September 8, 1941, to the late Shirley and Mabel Spurling.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Sandra Spurling; brothers: James Spurling and baby brother, Bobby Spurling; sister, Betty Spurling; and great-great grandson, Nathaniel Chambers.

Johnny is survived by his seven children: Kimberly Morgan and companion Doug Lavender of Deer Lodge, TN, Barbara (Justin) Duncan of Huntsville, TN, Richie Chambers of Deer Lodge, TN, Veronica Dabbs of AL, Angie Roberson of AL, Jermie Spurling of Grimsley, TN, and Leslie Spurling and Derrick Lavender of Deer Lodge, TN; special Goddaughter, Leanna Brint Burgess; along with a host of grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Johnny’s wishes were to be cremated. No services are scheduled at this time.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Johnny Spurling.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...