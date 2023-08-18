Johnny A. Anderson, Clinton

Johnny A. Anderson, age 66, of Clinton, passed away on August 16, 2023, at the home of his sister. Johnny was born on September 10, 1956, in Oak Ridge to the late John H. and Margaret Drewery Anderson. He graduated from Oak Ridge High School (Class of 74) and was a retired carpenter with Y-12. Johnny enjoyed being outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman. Johnny was a devoted UT Vols fan.

Johnny was preceded in death by his parent, John, and Margaret Anderson; brother, Gary Simpson; and sister, Saundra Anderson Duncan.

Survived by brothers, Mike (Becky) Anderson, Powell, TN, and Tony (Lori) Anderson, Knoxville, TN, and sister Melisa Anderson, Oak Ridge, TN; nephews, Matt Duncan, Knoxville, TN, and Wesley Simpson, Atlanta, GA; niece, Mendyn Duncan, Louisville, TN, and great-niece, Adalynn Duncan, Oak Ridge, TN. With many aunts, cousins, and friends whom he loved dearly.

The family wishes to thank Dr, Ann Carter, and the staff at Diversicare for their excellent care during Johnny’s time at the facility and Quality Private Duty Care (nurses: Malaki and Savannah) for their kind and compassionate care. The family will receive friends 11 am -1 pm, Saturday, September 9, 2023, at Royce Baptist Church, 131 LaSalle Rd. Oak Ridge, TN. Memorial service to follow at 1 pm with Rev. Kenny Rains officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Royce Baptist Church Youth Fund, Free Medical Clinic of Oak Ridge, or the charity of your choice.

