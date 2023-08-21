John Roy Campbell, Powell

John Roy Campbell, age 79 of Powell passed away at his home on Thursday, August 17, 2023. He was of the Baptist faith.

He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Kathy Campbell; son Terry Campbell of Knoxville; daughter and son-in-law Tonya and Kevin McCollum of Knoxville; sister Cecile Worley of Powell; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by parents Thomas and Minnie Campbell; brothers Harvey and Carl Campbell; and sisters Lucille Anderson, Hazel Jones, Ruth Coward, Charlotte Pickle, and Marcella Massengill.

John served in the military for 30 years and retired as a Master Sergeant from the 119th Air Control Squadron of McGhee Tyson Air National Guard. Prior to the Air National Guard, he served in the Army and was stationed in Germany. He enjoyed his retirement by spending mornings in his sunroom watching the birds and squirrels while drinking coffee and reading or working on a crossword puzzle. He loved to listen to his oldies music and hated having his picture taken. Nothing could raise his blood pressure more than a UT football game. Woodworking and birdwatching (especially bluebirds) were his lifelong hobbies. John always sought to find the humor in things and often had a joke or funny story at the ready. We will miss his quick wit, mischievous smile, and contagious laugh.

Family and friends will meet at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, August 21 at Bells Campground Cemetery in Powell for a graveside service with full military honors. Rev. Roy Hamock will be officiating. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital or The National Audubon Society. www.holleygamble.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...