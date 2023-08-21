John P. Halmos, Kingston

John P. Halmos age 85 of Kingston, Tennessee passed away Friday, August 18, 2023, at his home. John was born in Hungary in 1938. In 1956 he escaped Hungary during the Hungarian Revolution and immigrated to America by himself at the age of 17. He loved America and he lived the American Dream. He started several businesses and became extremely successful. He loved going back to Hungary to visit his relatives and he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends who meant the world to him. He was of the Roman Catholic faith.

Preceded in death by his father, John Hajzer; mother, Veronica Monodovics; brothers, Bela Hajzer and Reszo Hajzer; sister-in-law, Ica Hajzer; sister, Ilona Szlovak.

Survived by Life Partner, Isabella Barna of Kingston, TN

Son, John F. Halmos of Rocky River, Ohio

Daughters, Hilda Piller of Pinellas Park, FL and Lori Cejka and husband Scott of Cincinnati, Ohio, and three grandchildren.

Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Halmos Family.

