Jim Bingham, 73 of Wartburg, passed away on August 1, 2023.

The family will receive friends Friday, August 4, 2023, at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 4:00-6:00 p.m. with the funeral to follow at 6:00 p.m. with Bro. Clark Bingham officiating. Graveside services will be Saturday at 11:00 a.m. at Liberty Church Cemetery.

