Jesse Allen Tate, Murfreesboro

Jesse Allen Tate

Came into this world kicking & screaming:

Friday the 13th, Sept, 1985

Left this form for another:

July 27th, 2023

Ethnicity: 1/5 Celtic Viking,

1/2 Cherokee Indian,

And occasionally Greek Diety

I am a crazy bearded heathen. I became a man long before I should have even hit puberty. I make, wield and throw knives and axes like it’s nobody’s business. I’ve been stabbed, beaten, and bruised, but never broken…

Many people have tried to break my spirit over the years, but to no avail… Thing is, I was broken from the very beginning. Emotional damage was served for breakfast in my earliest years. I’ve been through the ringer. Been chewed up, spit out, used, betrayed and suffered more loss and heartache than any man can take. But l’m still standing. And when you’re pushed to the bottom, there’s only one direction left to go…

Without our scars we have no story. without a story we have no sense of self. Without a sense of self, one can never know one’s self worth….

I cannot be broken. You can try to push me down, but heartbreak alley is home to me. I may hang out there a while, gather my senses, say hi to momma. But l’ll shoot right back to the top before you know it..

Ain’t nothin gonna break me down. l’ll never stop fighting, no matter how hard I get hit…

I know my worth…

l’ve got to be the most blessed man on the planet! I have 2 beautiful baby girls who are smarter and stronger than I ever imagined. They have melted my cold, dark heart and now have me picking out princess dresses and singing My Little Pony Songs. Lol. My girls are my pride & joy… Every smile, every hug, every laugh – every look into their big beautiful eyes… Never take a single moment for granted. Each one is fleeting. Love is everything. I wake up and watch the sun rise every morning. i love every moment of it. I plant my gardens with love, i take each breath with love. I love myself and everyone around me.. When you look for beauty you will find it everywhere, and in everything. When you look for ugly, you will also find it wherever you look..the world doesn’t bend to your will, but your perception of it does… look for beauty in everything and your life will be beautiful..

And now I get to spend time with my sisters, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, etc. There is nothing I won’t do for my family & There is nothing more dangerous than a man who loves his family. We have a superpower in this family. No matter how hard we get hit, We always get back up and jump back in the fight, screaming like a banshee and running like a bat out of hell…

The fire burns. The knives in our backs cut deep. But every single scar reminds us of what we’re made of..

My heart goes out to everyone who’s ever lost a mother or a brother, a best friend, etc… It can bring the strongest people to their knees, make you doubt yourself or want to follow those you’ve lost.. Look up. There is light at the end of the tunnel. There’s so much more that we can do, teach, love, learn, etc. Every time we succeed it’s because of all those people we lost, who taught us to keep fighting, taught us to stand tall and walk on through the flames.. If time is an illusion, and I believe this to be true, then those we’ve lost along the way are never really gone. They’ve simply taken a different form. My physical body has never been the foundation in which my spirit dwells. It is merely a perch where the crow may rest its tired wings on a hollow tree after a long and arduous journey. I had to leave home to get my shit together. But make no mistake, I will be back. Try not to burn anything down while l’m gone..

Family includes but is not limited to:

Brailey Tate – Daughter

Avery Tate – Daughter

Darrell Tate – Father

Debra Tate – Stepmother

Amanda (Tate) Manning – Sister, & kids

Julius Taylor – Brother

Vanessa Taylor – Sister, & kids

Sarah (Ono) Jones – Sister, & kids

Renee (Hood) Lassiter – Sister, & kids

Katie (Gillette) Tate – Sister, & kids

Rebecca Hall – Sister, & kids

Children of Daniel James Tate

Onia Sue Hicks – Grandmother

Kim (Tate) Neble – Aunt

Penny (Hood) Swicegood – Aunt

Boots Hood – Uncle

Donna Sue Jacobs – Aunt

*Plus other aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends who are equally important and loved, but there are too many to list.

Gone to meet up with

my Grandma Jerry Utley Hood,

my Big Bro, DJ Tate

And my Momma, Janie Tate

I’ve missed them long enough.

The family will receive friends on Friday, August 4, 2023, from 5:00-6:00 pm ET at Evans Mortuary in Rockwood, TN. Cremation arrangements have been made. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Evans Mortuary (PO Box 6 Rockwood, TN 37854) to help with funeral expenses.

