Jerald L. Higdon, Spring City

Mr. Jerald L. Higdon, age 83, passed away Monday, July 31, 2023, at Fort Sanders Hospital in Knoxville, Tennessee. He was born on January 12, 1940, in Nashville, Michigan. He was a sign installer. Jerald proudly served and retired from the U.S. Air Force. He was also a Vietnam Veteran. He loved spending time with his grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents John & Dorothy Young Higdon, his wife Judith M. Shelby Higdon, grandson C. J. Lambert, brothers John, Arlie, & George Higdon.

He is survived by:

Son: James (Deana) Pelfrey of North Carolina

Daughter: Jamie Higdon of Spring City, Tennessee

Son: Jerry “J. D.” (Karen) Higdon of North Carolina

Son: Jeff (Melanie) Higdon of North Carolina

Several grandchildren & great grandchildren

Brother: Danny Higdon of North Carolina

Sister: Carolyn Esch of North Carolina

The family will receive friends on Saturday, August 5, 2023, from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm at Evans Mortuary. A memorial service will follow at 2:00 pm with Rev. Colby Bridwell officiating. Military honors will be performed by the US Air Force honor guard and the Roane County honor guard. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Jerald L. Higdon.

