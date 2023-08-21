Jean Mae Cromwell Branstetter, Deer Lodge

We are sad to announce the passing of Jean Mae Cromwell Branstetter of Deer Lodge, TN. She was 84 years old at the time of her death on Thursday, August 17, 2023. She passed away at her home in Deer Lodge surrounded by loved ones.

Jean was born in Burrville, TN, on August 14, 1939, to Carl and Martha Cromwell. She was the oldest of three siblings. She grew up on a farm in Burrville with her family. She attended Burrville Elementary and graduated from Sunbright High School. Jean first saw Willard Branstetter, her future husband, at a fair in Deer Lodge when she was a young girl and was with him until his passing in 2011, after 53 years of marriage. They had three sons together that she loved dearly. She was a lifelong, active member of the Congregational Church and an active citizen of Deer Lodge. Jean worked at Kellwood in Sunbright, TN, as the personnel manager, until it closed. She then worked as the Secretary of the Morgan County Medical Center in Deer Lodge, TN. She worked there for many years, becoming a familiar face to the people of Morgan County. Jean loved cooking and taking care of her family and had a strong dislike of snakes. She enjoyed traveling and spending time with family and loved ones. She was an amazing mother and even better Mamaw. Jean will be greatly missed. She was immensely loved and will live in the happy memories of all who knew her.

Jean was preceded in death by her parents: Carl and Martha Cromwell; husband: Willard Branstetter; in-laws: Addie and Barney Walker, Menford Branstetter, Carl Branstetter, Ross Branstetter, and Cecil (husband of Katie) Bowmer.

She is survived by her sons: Bobby (Robin) Branstetter, Randy Branstetter and special friend Bill Schindler, and Mitchell (Margie) Branstetter; grandchildren: Madison (Brian) Jones, JoBeth Branstetter, Monte Branstetter, and Bobbie Jean (Stephen) Zuccaro; great-grandchildren: Marli Branstetter and Stoney Branstetter; brothers: Harold (Carol) Cromwell and Carl Jr. (Linda) Cromwell; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Katie Bowmer, Kathy Branstetter (wife of Ross), Jackie (Brenda) Branstetter, and Connie (Bob) Brimi; dear friends: Margie Kennedy and Helen Branstetter; special friend and caregiver: Mary Jo Phillips; along with many nieces, nephews and other friends.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, August 22 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg with the funeral to follow at 7:00 with Pastor David Graves officiating. The graveside service will be Wednesday, August 23 at 10:00 a.m. at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Deer Lodge, TN.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Jean Branstetter.

