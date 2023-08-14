James “Jim Bo” Papaw Hartness, 90, Ten Mile

James “Jim Bo” Papaw Hartness age 90 of Ten Mile, Tennessee passed away Saturday, August 12, 2023, at Turkey Creek Medical Center.

Jim Bo retired as a United States Navy Veteran with the rank of E9 Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy.

Preceded in death by his wife of over 40 years Betty Hartness; parents Homer and Jessie Mae Hartness; sisters: Shirley and husband Francis “Pete” Angelado, Nellie “Nell” Barnes; nephew Bill Barnes, son-in-law Ralph Knight; brothers-in-law and wives Kenneth and Edris Deal, Edsel and Imogene Deal.

Survived by daughters; Candace Hartness and Tracy Knight, grandchildren and their children, Cayci and husband Clayton their children James and Wyatt, Shayla Shanahan-her children Zaden and Aalyiah Benton, Bailey Shanahan,
Nephews, Michael, Roger, Ken, and Andy.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. Sunday, August 20, 2023, at Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston with the funeral at 3:00 p.m. in the Kyker Chapel with full military honors. Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Hartness Family.

