James Byron Robinette, Kingston

News Department 5 seconds ago Obituaries Leave a comment 0 Views

James Byron Robinette, age 44, of Kingston passed away Sunday, August 20, 2023, at his home. Byron was born July 28, 1979, in Pascagoula, Mississippi, and has lived in Roane County all his life. He was a 1998 graduate of Roane County High School and a member of New Midway Baptist Church in Kingston. Byron had a great love for motorcross racing, gardening, photography, hiking, and camping. He also enjoyed Martial Arts where he held a Black Belt in Taekwondo. He was an avid UT Vol fan. Byron treasured time spent with his family and friends. Preceded in death by his grandfather, Edgar Robinette, and grandmother, Mildred Phillips; grandparents, Ernest Oakley Fowler and Lena Pearl Fowler Williams; special cousins, Jamey Vaughn and Jason Robinette. 

SURVIVORS

Loving Parents​​       Kyle & Wanda Robinette of Kingston

Brother​​​                     Steven Robinette & wife, Annette of Kingston

Sister​​​​                         Cayla Thompson & husband, Randy of Kingston

Nieces & Nephews​         Parker, Luke, Faith and Paige Thompson

​Whitney Walker, Tasha Hamilton, Ashlee Zeek

Great Nephew​                Danny Hamilton

Several extended family members, dear friends, and racing buddies.  

The family will receive friends from 12:00 – 2:00 pm, Saturday, August 26, 2023, at Fraker Funeral Home with a Celebration of Life following at 2:00 pm, in the chapel with Rev. Rod Garrett officiating. Interment will follow at Crawford Cemetery. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of arrangements.

About News Department

Check Also

Lisa Alice Hammer, Norris

Lisa Alice Hammer age 66 of Norris passed away on Tuesday, August 22, 2023, at …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2023, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: