James Allen Essex, Springfield

Mr. James Allen Essex, age 59, of Springfield, TN passed away on Monday, August 14, 2023. He was born September 25, 1963, to James Spencer Essex and Dorothy Maxine Crabtree Essex in Nashville, TN. He loved his family dearly and became a caretaker for his mother. He is preceded in death by his parents: James Essex and Dorothy Essex; and his sisters: Mary Ellen Eidson and Janis Lynn Huff. He is survived by:

Sisters: Carolyn ( Hugh) Sanders of Crossville, TN

Linda Leeth of Brookville, OH

Suzette Jean Robertson of Springfield, TN

Brothers: Charles Arthur Clifton of Harriman, TN

Spencer Essex

The family will have an internment at Glen Alice Cemetery in Rockwood, TN on Friday, August 18, 2023, at 2:00 pm EST. Evans Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.

