James Allen Essex, Springfield

News Department 1 min ago Obituaries Leave a comment 0 Views

Mr. James Allen Essex, age 59, of Springfield, TN passed away on Monday, August 14, 2023. He was born September 25, 1963, to James Spencer Essex and Dorothy Maxine Crabtree Essex in Nashville, TN. He loved his family dearly and became a caretaker for his mother. He is preceded in death by his parents: James Essex and Dorothy Essex; and his sisters: Mary Ellen Eidson and Janis Lynn Huff. He is survived by:

Sisters: Carolyn ( Hugh) Sanders                                                                of Crossville, TN

            Linda Leeth                                                                                     of Brookville, OH

            Suzette Jean Robertson                                                                  of Springfield, TN

Brothers: Charles Arthur Clifton                                                                 of Harriman, TN

               Spencer Essex

The family will have an internment at Glen Alice Cemetery in Rockwood, TN on Friday, August 18, 2023, at 2:00 pm EST. Evans Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.

About News Department

Check Also

Shirley Ann (Phinney) McKinney, Harriman

Shirley Ann (Phinney) McKinney, age 71, of Harriman, Tennessee, passed away on Tuesday, August 15, …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2023, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: