Jackie D. Murray, Murfreesboro

Jackie D. Murray (Jack) age 84, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 10, 2023, at his home in Murfreesboro, TN.

Jack grew up in Clinton, TN.

After brief stints at brick and factory work, Jack joined the Submarine Service, serving aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt (SSBN-600) as well as an Instructor in Charleston SC. During this time he became reacquainted with Wilma Collins whom he married and set about building a family. Upon mustering out of the Navy, Jack went to work with IBM as a Field Engineer. During his thirty-four-year career, Jack worked installing and maintaining computer hardware systems at the plants in Oak Ridge.

He was a dedicated father who always found time to take an active role in his children’s endeavors. He volunteered many hours to be a coach, teacher, and mentor to them and their teams. As a devoted husband, he frequently served as chauffeur, porter, and antique seller supporting Wilma’s antique business. As Jack began thinking about retiring, he and Wilma decided to move to the country. Jack tore down an 1850s farmhouse, board by board and stone by stone, and moved the remnants 90 miles to Loudon County. He used those remnants to build a

Georgia-style farmhouse he and Wilma drew out on graph paper.

Jack had an uncanny ability to look at a problem and figure out a way to fix it with the materials at hand. After retirement, you would find him at the golf course three days a week with a group of friends who would play for quarters like they were playing for PGA tour money. He always had fun stories of this time with these gentlemen.

Jack is predeceased by his wife, Wilma Murray (Collins); daughter, Angie Dixon; parents Kenneth and Edna Murray; and grandson Ben Dixon.

He is survived by his sister, Joyce Loyd; son, Mitch Murray, and wife Cindy; grandchildren, Max Dixon, Bobby Dixon (Makayla), and Madison Murray.

The family will receive friends at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home 621 S Charles G. Seivers Blvd, Clinton, TN 37716 Sunday, August 13 from 3-5 PM. Friends and Family will meet Monday, August 14 at Woodhaven Memorial Gardens for graveside service at 11 AM. 160 Edgemoor Road, Powell, TN 37949

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...