Infant Kashton Aaron Cole Evans, born and departed into the arms of Jesus on Saturday, August 19, 2023. He is preceded in death by twin sister Kaydence Adaleigh Camille Evans; grandparents Gary & Karen Evans, Harold & Freddie Goad, Betty Evans, Bryan Walker, Tom Bradley, Uncle Kaleb Miller, Special Family Member Julian Goodman.

Survived by:

Parents: Alexander & Nikki of Knoxville, Tennessee

Brother: Easton Evans

Grandparents:

Gerald & Melody Bradley of Crossville, Tennessee

Daniel Hughett of Atlanta, Georgia.

Great Grandfather: Walter Evans of Kingston, Tennessee

Great Grandparents: Phyllis & Randy Hamby of Wartburg, Tennessee

Uncle & Aunts:

Valerie & Kyle French of Kentucky

Josh & Rosa Crowley of Cookeville, Tennessee

Dale & Melissa Evans of Knoxville, Tennessee

Kyle & Katlyn Upchurch of Somerset, Kentucky

Daniel, Colton & Ethan Hughett of Georgia

Bryan & Erica Bradley of Knoxville, Tennessee

Terry & Amanda Stephens of Oneida, Tennessee

Shiloh & Jenny Mitchell of Powell, Tennessee

Alexis & Ethan Chaney of Wartburg, Tennessee

Jacob Collins of Wartburg, Tennessee

Special Relatives:

Cher-ie Griffith of Knoxville, Tennessee

Joshua & April Crawford of Knoxville, Tennessee

Justin Fleming of Oliver Springs, Tennessee

Timothy & Tammi Alfrey of South Carolina

Andy Mincey of Knoxville, Tennessee

Bruce & Misty Duncan of Clinton, Tennessee

John & Christy Brown of Wartburg, Tennessee

Jim & Cindy Walker of Kingston, Tennessee

Frank Brand of Kingston, Tennessee

Chris Hughett of Georgia

Daniel Hughett of Georgia

Cindy & Dean of Lesman, Ohio

Hannah Gilliam of Greeneville, Tennessee

Nancy & Lee Taylor of Georgia

Lisa Hammock of Oneida, Tennessee

John Walker of Rhode Island

Joe & Jesi West of Oneida, Tennessee

Dr. Sherry Stephens of Oneida, Tennessee

Several very special cousins, family, and friends.

The family will receive friends on Monday, August 28, 2023, from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at Evans Mortuary. A funeral service will follow at 1:00 pm with Pastor Charles Golden. A graveside and interment service will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Infant Kashton Aaron Cole Evans.

