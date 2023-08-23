Infant Kashton Aaron Cole Evans, born and departed into the arms of Jesus on Saturday, August 19, 2023. He is preceded in death by twin sister Kaydence Adaleigh Camille Evans; grandparents Gary & Karen Evans, Harold & Freddie Goad, Betty Evans, Bryan Walker, Tom Bradley, Uncle Kaleb Miller, Special Family Member Julian Goodman.
Survived by:
Parents: Alexander & Nikki of Knoxville, Tennessee
Brother: Easton Evans
Grandparents:
Gerald & Melody Bradley of Crossville, Tennessee
Daniel Hughett of Atlanta, Georgia.
Great Grandfather: Walter Evans of Kingston, Tennessee
Great Grandparents: Phyllis & Randy Hamby of Wartburg, Tennessee
Uncle & Aunts:
Valerie & Kyle French of Kentucky
Josh & Rosa Crowley of Cookeville, Tennessee
Dale & Melissa Evans of Knoxville, Tennessee
Kyle & Katlyn Upchurch of Somerset, Kentucky
Daniel, Colton & Ethan Hughett of Georgia
Bryan & Erica Bradley of Knoxville, Tennessee
Terry & Amanda Stephens of Oneida, Tennessee
Shiloh & Jenny Mitchell of Powell, Tennessee
Alexis & Ethan Chaney of Wartburg, Tennessee
Jacob Collins of Wartburg, Tennessee
Special Relatives:
Cher-ie Griffith of Knoxville, Tennessee
Joshua & April Crawford of Knoxville, Tennessee
Justin Fleming of Oliver Springs, Tennessee
Timothy & Tammi Alfrey of South Carolina
Andy Mincey of Knoxville, Tennessee
Bruce & Misty Duncan of Clinton, Tennessee
John & Christy Brown of Wartburg, Tennessee
Jim & Cindy Walker of Kingston, Tennessee
Frank Brand of Kingston, Tennessee
Chris Hughett of Georgia
Daniel Hughett of Georgia
Cindy & Dean of Lesman, Ohio
Hannah Gilliam of Greeneville, Tennessee
Nancy & Lee Taylor of Georgia
Lisa Hammock of Oneida, Tennessee
John Walker of Rhode Island
Joe & Jesi West of Oneida, Tennessee
Dr. Sherry Stephens of Oneida, Tennessee
Several very special cousins, family, and friends.
The family will receive friends on Monday, August 28, 2023, from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at Evans Mortuary. A funeral service will follow at 1:00 pm with Pastor Charles Golden. A graveside and interment service will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Infant Kashton Aaron Cole Evans.