Infant Kashton Aaron Cole Evans

News Department 8 seconds ago Obituaries Leave a comment 0 Views

Infant Kashton Aaron Cole Evans, born and departed into the arms of Jesus on Saturday, August 19, 2023. He is preceded in death by twin sister Kaydence Adaleigh Camille Evans; grandparents Gary & Karen Evans, Harold & Freddie Goad, Betty Evans, Bryan Walker, Tom Bradley, Uncle Kaleb Miller, Special Family Member Julian Goodman. 
Survived by:
Parents: Alexander & Nikki of Knoxville, Tennessee 
Brother: Easton Evans
Grandparents: 
Gerald & Melody Bradley of Crossville, Tennessee
Daniel Hughett of Atlanta, Georgia. 
Great Grandfather: Walter Evans of Kingston, Tennessee
Great Grandparents: Phyllis & Randy Hamby of Wartburg, Tennessee
Uncle & Aunts:
Valerie & Kyle French of Kentucky
Josh & Rosa Crowley of Cookeville, Tennessee
Dale & Melissa Evans of Knoxville, Tennessee
Kyle & Katlyn Upchurch of Somerset, Kentucky
Daniel, Colton & Ethan Hughett of Georgia
Bryan & Erica Bradley of Knoxville, Tennessee
Terry & Amanda Stephens of Oneida, Tennessee
Shiloh & Jenny Mitchell of Powell, Tennessee
Alexis & Ethan Chaney of Wartburg, Tennessee
Jacob Collins of Wartburg, Tennessee
Special Relatives: 
Cher-ie Griffith of Knoxville, Tennessee
Joshua & April Crawford of Knoxville, Tennessee
Justin Fleming of Oliver Springs, Tennessee
Timothy & Tammi Alfrey of South Carolina
Andy Mincey of Knoxville, Tennessee
Bruce & Misty Duncan of Clinton, Tennessee
John & Christy Brown of Wartburg, Tennessee
Jim & Cindy Walker of Kingston, Tennessee
Frank Brand of Kingston, Tennessee
Chris Hughett of Georgia
Daniel Hughett of Georgia
Cindy & Dean of Lesman, Ohio
Hannah Gilliam of Greeneville, Tennessee
Nancy & Lee Taylor of Georgia
Lisa Hammock of Oneida, Tennessee
John Walker of Rhode Island
Joe & Jesi West of Oneida, Tennessee
Dr. Sherry Stephens of Oneida, Tennessee
Several very special cousins, family, and friends. 

The family will receive friends on Monday, August 28, 2023, from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at Evans Mortuary. A funeral service will follow at 1:00 pm with Pastor Charles Golden. A graveside and interment service will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Infant Kashton Aaron Cole Evans.

About News Department

Check Also

Mary Lou Martin, Sunbright

Mary Lou Martin, age 83, passed away at UT Medical Center on August 21, 2023. …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2023, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: