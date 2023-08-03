High Winds Cause Damage in East Roane County This Afternoon

Photos Courtesy of Tim Suter, Roane County EMA Director

A brief downburst of wind has caused some damage this afternoon in the Oral community in East Roane County. Roane County EMA Director Tim Suter was on the scene around 4pm today after receiving calls of isolated damage in the area. He did state no warnings were issued by The National Weather service of the storm. He said that high winds were noted in that area which is about 3 miles from the Loudon County line along Hwy 70. Suter stated there were no injuries.

