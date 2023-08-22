Hazel L. Law, Oak Ridge

Hazel L. Law, age 82, of Oak Ridge passed away on Monday, August 21, 2023, at NHC Healthcare of Oak Ridge. Hazel was born October 13, 1940, in Maryville, Tennessee to the late Robert and Lucille Rackard. Throughout her life, she loved helping and taking care of others, cleaning, and spending time with her family and friends. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her two husbands, Oscar Pointer, and James Law; sisters, Nina Ruth Edmonds and Ann Lawson; grandson, Chris Taylor; stepdaughter, Donna Giles; special nephew, Mike Lawson.

She is survived by her daughter, Patty Taylor & husband Jerry of Oak Ridge; stepdaughters, Connie, Penny, Polly, and Kathy; stepson, Jay; grandchildren, Mike Townsend, Wayne Taylor, Jonathan Davis, DJ Taylor, Jessie Davis, Wesley Taylor, and Cody Taylor; 20 great-grandchildren; special niece, Teresa King; special nephews, Carl Lawson and Donnie Rackard; special friends, Pam and Bob Gallatin and Margie; several other nieces and nephews

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Wednesday, August 23, 2023, at Holley Gamble Funeral Home. Her funeral service will follow in the chapel with Jessie Davis officiating. Hazel’s graveside will be 11:00 am, Thursday at Roane Memorial Garden. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...