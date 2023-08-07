Hazel Josephine Birkofer, Kingston

Hazel Josephine Birkofer, age 85, of Kingston, passed away Friday, August 4, 2023, at her home. She was born September 1, 1937, in Cincinnati, Ohio, and has been a Roane County resident since ‘2016.

Hazel enjoyed making quilts and was an excellent seamstress. She loved being with her family as well as traveling, playing cards and socializing with friends. She also looked forward to getting her hair styled weekly.

Preceded in death by her husband, Roger Birkofer; and parents, Walter Craig Coomes and Mildred Louise Coomes.

SURVIVORS

Daughter Diana Marie Martin & husband, Michael of Kingston

Son Stephen Chilewski of Cincinnati, Ohio

Grandchildren Doug DeFranco, Stacey Pimiento & husband, Daniel,

Desiree Dawn Cook, Jacob Randall Martin,

Walt Chilewski, Sara Chilewski

Great-grandchildren Ariana, Isabella, Madison, and McKenzie DeFranco,

Gabriel and Briella Pimiento,

Gavin, Olivia, and Maddie Lynn Cook

Several nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends

Mrs. Birkofer was cremated at her request and no services have been scheduled at this time.

Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net.

Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of arrangements.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...