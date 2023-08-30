Harlan Shane “ Cowboy “ Clower, Rockwood

Harlan Shane “ Cowboy “ Clower, 41, passed away at his residence on Monday, August 28, 2023, in Rockwood, Tennessee. He was born July 7, 1982, in Harriman, Tennessee.

“Cowboy” as many of his friends called him, was a devoted friend to many. He loved fishing, his roosters, and dog, “Roo”, he was also an avid bull rider.

He is reunited in heaven with his parents, mother, Brenda Robinette Vaughn Clower; father, Tommy Clower, as well as his brother, Jamey; and grandparents, Tom and Annie Clower; Mildred Rush Robinette Philips and Ed “Doc” Robinette; and uncles Frank Robinette; William David Robinette; Dennis Robinette and cousins, Jason Robinette and Byron Robinette. He is survived by his brothers, Tony Clower (Laurie), Euless, Texas; Tim Vaughn, Rockwood; and Thomas Clower (Tamara), Cleveland; sister, Sonya Hutson, Kingston; and Melinda Sanders (Randy), Rockwood; aunts and uncles, Ann Collins (Sam); Jan Klyce; Yvonne Ivory; Judy Andrews; Wanda & Kyle Robinette; Bobby Robinette; Wesley Phillips; Tony Phillips; Theresa, Eddie, and Charles Robinette; and Judy Andrews; nephews, Dylan Hutson and Sheldon Anderson; and niece, Gracie Hutson; Jacie Hutson and Hailey Vaughn; plus many cousins.

Family will receive friends from 1 to 2 PM on Thursday, August 31, at Evans Mortuary Chapel, Rockwood, Tennessee with Rev. Tim Ramey officiating. Funeral service will follow at 2 PM. Committal service and interment will follow at Crawford-Wheat Cemetery in Kingston, Tennessee.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Evans Mortuary, 805 N. Gateway Avenue, Rockwood, TN 37854, to help with funeral expenses.

