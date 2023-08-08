Hallie Jane Roberts, Clinton

Hallie Jane Roberts passed away on Friday, August 4th, 2023, in Clinton, TN with her family by her side. She loved spending time with her family. Hallie enjoyed reading, dancing, and watching game shows. She was a member of North Clinton Baptist Church in Clinton, TN.

Hallie is preceded in death by her parents, George and Edith Miller; husband, James E. Roberts Sr; and her sister, Weita West.

She is survived by her son, James E. Roberts Jr. of Clinton, TN; daughter, Jennifer Ambrose, and husband, Kenneth of Clinton, TN; brothers, James M. Miller and wife, Amy of Arizona, and Steve Miller and wife, Kathy of Clinton, TN; grandchildren, James Lee Ambrose and wife, Kayla, Caitlin Roberts, Emily Roberts, and Kourtney Gorman and husband, David; great-granddaughters, Peyton, and soon to be born McKinley Jane. Hallie also leaves behind a host of nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends.

Hallie’s family will receive friends in the chapel of Jones Mortuary on Wednesday, August 9th, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Hallie’s funeral service will begin at 7:00 p.m. with Rev. Jason Goins officiating. Her graveside service will be held at Woodhaven Memorial Gardens in Powell, TN on Thursday, August 10th, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. Family and friends are to meet no later than 9:15 a.m. to go in procession to the cemetery. Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is honored to serve the family of Hallie Roberts.

