Glenn Odell “Odie” Smith, Rockwood

Glenn Odell “Odie” Smith, a resident of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away peacefully on August 18, 2023.

Odie was born May 27, 1942, in the Ozone community to Claude and Helen Smith. Throughout his life, he loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter. He brought home trophy bucks from the surrounding area and as far away as Colorado and Idaho. His favorite sport, however, was turkey hunting. Even the mention of it would bring a light to his eyes long after his health kept him from the woods.

Odie was a good man, content, and kind. He made friends throughout Rockwood as he walked or rode his bike in town. His later years were spent at Prosperity Pointe Assisted Living where his new friends became like family.

Odie was preceded in death by parents Claude and Helen Smith, siblings Donnie Smith, Harold Smith, Robert Smith, Ernest Smith, and Claudine Smith East. He is survived by a brother Bennie Smith of Hickory, North Carolina, and a sister Jan Smith Lynn of Englewood, Tennessee.

Graveside services and interment was held Monday, August 21, at 1:30 pm in Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood, Tennessee.

The family would like to express special thanks to the staff and friends at Prosperity Pointe Assisted Living and Smoky Mountain Hospice.

