Gerald Reynolds, age 35 of Lancing, passed away on August 3, 2023.
The family will receive friends Saturday, August 12, 2023, at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 12:00-1:00 p.m. with a memorial service to follow at 1:00 p.m.
Gerald Reynolds, age 35 of Lancing, passed away on August 3, 2023.
The family will receive friends Saturday, August 12, 2023, at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 12:00-1:00 p.m. with a memorial service to follow at 1:00 p.m.
Christopher Cody Justice age 34 passed away unexpectedly on Friday, August 4, 2023. Cody was …