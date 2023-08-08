Gerald Reynolds, age 35 of Lancing, passed away on August 3, 2023.

The family will receive friends Saturday, August 12, 2023, at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 12:00-1:00 p.m. with a memorial service to follow at 1:00 p.m.

