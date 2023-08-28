Gerald “Jerry” W. Traverse, Clinton

Gerald “Jerry” W. Traverse, 84, of Clinton, Tennessee, formerly of Avon Park, Florida, passed away on August 23, 2023, surrounded by his family. Jerry is survived by his sister, Bonnie Houpe and Peggy McLeod; his children, Pia Traverse Cassella, Steven J.Traverse, Michele Traverse Alaniz and David W. Traverse and his wife Gerrilynn Traverse; his grandchildren, Dylan Traverse, Jason Wright, Ariana Alaniz, and Christian Wright; his great-grandchildren, Ryker Guest, Aislyn Traverse, Dylanie Traverse, Jacob Wright and Cash McKeller. He was preceded in death by his parents, James Traverse and Marjorie VanBramer; his sister Barbara Batts and his granddaughter, Taryn Traverse McKeller.

Jerry was a loving father and grandfather; a retired accountant and retail merchant and served in the U.S. Army. He was a collector of guns, knives, and cameras and enjoyed long walks and being outside. Jerry was a master marksman and a volunteer with the auxiliary squad at the Highlands County, Florida Sheriff’s Department.

It was Jerry’s wish to be cremated. A private Celebration of Life may be held in the future.

Holley Gamble Funeral Home is proud to serve the family of Mr. Traverse.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...