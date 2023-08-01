Gerald (Jerry) K. Mustin, Oak Ridge

Gerald (Jerry) K. Mustin, age 82, died in his home in Oak Ridge, TN on July 29, 2023. He retired from Y12 National Security Complex and was a veteran of the United States Navy. Jerry loved being with his family, but he found his calling when he joined The Tennessee Society Sons of the Revolution who traveled all over the region bringing history to life. His reenacting talent also allowed him to become Santa during the holidays at local organizations including Faith Lutheran Church and Karns Elementary School.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Norma Mustin, and Brothers Robert, and Charles Mustin.

He is survived by his wife, Jean Mustin, his sister, Jeanne McCrary, children Lisa (Jack) Baker, Diana (Nick) Krueger, Debbie (Tim) Henderson, Amy (Jeff) Farmer, and James (Lisa) Smith. His grandchildren are Justin, Lucas, Ryan Baker, Troy (Katie) Farmer, Michael Farmer, Ashley, Angela, David, Timothy Krueger, and Lindsey Loy. Great grandchildren Malakai Krueger, Charlotte Loy, and 3 more babies are on the way. Jerry also had many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Special thanks to all his friends in the SOR group.

Receiving of friends will take place Sunday, August 6th, 2023 from 2:00-4:00 pm with service to follow at 4:00 pm at Weatherford Mortuary 158 S Jefferson Circle, Oak Ridge, TN 37830. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Jerry’s memory to the Anderson County Chapter Sons of the Revolution scholarship fund. Donations can be sent to SOR P.O. Box 3685 Knoxville Tennessee 37927.

