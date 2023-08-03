George W. Mankel Jr, Rockwood

George W. Mankel, Jr, Lieutenant Colonel, US Air Force Retired, passed away peacefully on 1 August 2023. He was born in Knoxville, Tennessee on 31 January 1939, at Saint Mary’s Hospital. He lived in Knoxville until graduating from College at the University of Tennessee with a BS in Business Administration. Upon being drafted into the Military, he chose to enlist in the US Air Force for Officer Training School. After serving seven years on Active Duty, LtCol Mankel transferred to the Air Force Reserve and completed a career of more than 24 years before retiring. While an Air Force Reservist, in his civilian life he enjoyed success as a Traffic Manager for ALCOA, President of two moving companies, and finally as the Owner of his own moving company, Mankel Mayflower Moving and Storage in Knoxville.

LtCol Mankel is preceded in death by his wife, Evelyn Mankel, his parents George Sr. and Willia Mankel, his brother Monsignor Xavier Mankel, and his daughter Susan Fefolt.

He is survived by his sister, Sister Georgeanna Mankel RSM, sons Mike and Eric, nine Grandkids, and seven Great Grandkids.

Mass will be held on Saturday, August 5, 2023, at 12:00 pm at the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Harriman, TN, (535 Margrave Dr. Harriman, TN, 37748). Graveside service will follow in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood with full military honors presented by the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard and the Roane County Military Memorial Honor Guard. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Lt. Colonel (retired) George W. Mankel Jr.

In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family requests that donations be made to Sacred Ground Hospice House, 1120 Dry Gap Pike, Knoxville, TN 37918 – www.sacredgroundresidentialhospice.com

