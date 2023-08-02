Gary Lee Dowell, Kingston

Gary Lee Dowell age 68 of Kingston, Tennessee passed away Monday, July 31, 2023. Gary retired from Y-12.

Preceded in death by his parents James and Alma Dowell and brother Allen Dowell.

Survived by wife Linda Gayle Dowell, daughter Amanda Dowell, sisters; Jeanine Capece and Danice Dowell.

At Gary’s request, there will be no funeral service. In memory of Gary, donations may be made to Kingston Church of Christ or Lawnville Road Church of Christ. Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Dowell Family.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...