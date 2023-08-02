Gary Lee Dowell, Kingston

News Department 1 hour ago Obituaries Leave a comment 5 Views

Gary Lee Dowell age 68 of Kingston, Tennessee passed away Monday, July 31, 2023. Gary retired from Y-12.

Preceded in death by his parents James and Alma Dowell and brother Allen Dowell.
Survived by wife Linda Gayle Dowell, daughter Amanda Dowell, sisters; Jeanine Capece and Danice Dowell.

At Gary’s request, there will be no funeral service. In memory of Gary, donations may be made to Kingston Church of Christ or Lawnville Road Church of Christ. Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Dowell Family.

About News Department

Check Also

Patricia Sue Vann, Joyner Community

Patricia Sue Vann, age 77 of the Joyner Community, went home to be with our …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2023, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: