Frankie L. Teitsch, Harriman

Frankie L. Teitsch, of Harriman, age 71, died Friday, August 11, 2023, at the Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, Tennessee.

Frank was born March 11, 1952, in South Bend, Indiana, the second youngest of seven children. He loved his sweet dog, Bella. He loved to hunt, and fish and enjoyed cooking, and was most comfortable in his bib overalls and camouflage. He worked many years as a truck driver and was able to see the country in his travels. Frank was a member of Kingston United Methodist Church and also a Master Mason. Frank will be missed by family and friends alike.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Frances (Wilcox) Teitsch; brothers, Raymond and George Teitsch; and sister, Marsha Jellerson.

Frank is survived by his loving wife of over 17 years, Laura Teitsch; his son, Casey (Virginia) Teitsch of Cody, WY; sisters, Marlene Holderman of Breman, Indiana, and Mary Mitchell of Moline, Illinois; brother, Tom Teitsch of Rock Island, Illinois; several nephews and nieces; and close friends, Mary Harvard, Joe and Chuckie Keele, Ian Koth, Jeremy and Audi Morrow, Dave Peterson, Tracy, and Randi Smith, and Bob Tolbert.

A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 pm, Saturday, August 26, 2023, at Kingston United Methodist Church, 212 W. Church Street, Kingston, Tennessee with Rev. Todd Adams officiating. Receiving of friends and a reception will follow. Friends and family are invited to wear camouflage in honor of Frank. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Frank’s name can be sent to Kingston United Methodist Church (P.O. Box 248, Kingston, TN 37763).

There will also be a memorial service on July 13, 2024, at Dead Indian Pass located in Park County, WY. Additional details will be shared at a later date.

