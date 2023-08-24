Frank Edward Kubas, 96, Harriman

Frank Edward Kubas, age 96, of Harriman, passed away Tuesday, August 22, 2023, at NHC in Oak Ridge.  He was born June 10, 1927, in Lynch, Kentucky to the late Frank & Katherine Kubas. Frank served his country proudly as a Sergeant of the United States Army-Air Corp during World War II. He retired as a Superintendent of the Harriman Utility Board. Frank was a member of Lee Village Baptist Church. He loved doing church work and building model railroads. In addition to his parents, Frank is preceded in death by his siblings John, Cecilia, Stanley, Ernest Kubas, and Bea Drobnak.

SURVIVORS

Loving wife of 66 years         Wilma Kubas of Harriman

Children                                 Darlene Jenkins & husband, Wayne of Harriman

                                                Derita Howell & husband, Keith of Harriman

                                                Sharon Diane Tidwell & husband, Bear of Harriman

Grandchildren                       Troy & Fran Jenkins of Harriman

                                                Corey & Heather Jenkins of Oak Ridge

                                                Keta Mize & Richard of Harriman

Great-grandchildren             Baylee Mize, Hunter Jenkins, Camden Jenkins, Casen Jenkins

Sister-in-law & Brother-in-law        Gail & Clarence Nelson of Oliver Springs

Brother-in-law                                   Willis “Fox” Miller of Oliver Springs

Special Friend                                    Jeff Mize of Harriman

Many extended family and friends                        

Graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm, Friday, August 25, 2023, at Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Lee Village Baptist Family Life Center, 119 Lee Village Road, Harriman, TN 37748. Online register book can be signed at www.frakerfuneralhome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.

