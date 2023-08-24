Frank Edward Kubas, 96, Harriman

Frank Edward Kubas, age 96, of Harriman, passed away Tuesday, August 22, 2023, at NHC in Oak Ridge. He was born June 10, 1927, in Lynch, Kentucky to the late Frank & Katherine Kubas. Frank served his country proudly as a Sergeant of the United States Army-Air Corp during World War II. He retired as a Superintendent of the Harriman Utility Board. Frank was a member of Lee Village Baptist Church. He loved doing church work and building model railroads. In addition to his parents, Frank is preceded in death by his siblings John, Cecilia, Stanley, Ernest Kubas, and Bea Drobnak.
SURVIVORS
Loving wife of 66 years Wilma Kubas of Harriman
Children Darlene Jenkins & husband, Wayne of Harriman
Derita Howell & husband, Keith of Harriman
Sharon Diane Tidwell & husband, Bear of Harriman
Grandchildren Troy & Fran Jenkins of Harriman
Corey & Heather Jenkins of Oak Ridge
Keta Mize & Richard of Harriman
Great-grandchildren Baylee Mize, Hunter Jenkins, Camden Jenkins, Casen Jenkins
Sister-in-law & Brother-in-law Gail & Clarence Nelson of Oliver Springs
Brother-in-law Willis “Fox” Miller of Oliver Springs
Special Friend Jeff Mize of Harriman
Many extended family and friends
Graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm, Friday, August 25, 2023, at Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Lee Village Baptist Family Life Center, 119 Lee Village Road, Harriman, TN 37748. Online register book can be signed at www.frakerfuneralhome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.