Evangaline Leona Gunter, 4

Evangaline Leona Gunter was born September 5, 2018, to Adam and Josie Gunter. She passed away Sunday, August 27, 2023. She was preceded in death by her brother Ossie Ortega, grandma Leona Russell Gunter, and great-aunt Eyvonne Gunter.

Together with her parents, she leaves to cherish her memory siblings Adam Gunter, Jr., Pearlanna Starbuck, Cole Matthew Potter,

Grandparents Larry Gunter, Cheryl Gunter, Karen Gunter, Leota and Richard Moore,

Aunt Samantha Ramdhan,

Uncles Christopher Gunter, Joe Gunter, Miles Starbuck, and Casey Starbuck,

Cousins Ruthann Gunter, Kenneth Ramdhan, Aliah Gunter, and many other loving family members and friends.

The family will receive friends from 3:00 pm until 5:00 pm Tuesday, September 5, 2023, at the Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman. The funeral will follow at 5:00 pm with Rev. Wendall Edmonds officiating. After the funeral, a gathering of family and friends for a celebration will take place at Riverfront Park. Kyker Funeral Home of Harriman is serving the Gunter Family.

