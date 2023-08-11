Emory Valley Dental Clinic to host extraction clinic August 18

According to a press release from Art Miller, Director of The Anderson County Dental Clinic, Emory Valley Dental Clinic is set to host an extraction clinic August 18.

The Anderson County Emory Valley Volunteer Dental Clinic in Oak Ridge will conduct its monthly teeth extraction clinic, for adults (age 19 and older) only, on Friday, August 18, from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m.

Extractions will cost $25 (cash only) per tooth. This will include an exam and X-ray. TennCare or other dental insurance is not accepted.

Appointments are recommended; call (865) 264-6356 to schedule your appointment. Walk-ins will be accepted, but those will have to wait until a dentist is available. The Emory Valley Dental Clinic is located at 728 Emory Valley Road in Room 54 of the Anderson County Larry Dickens office building.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...