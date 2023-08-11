Emory Valley Dental Clinic to host extraction clinic August 18

Brad Jones 12 seconds ago News Leave a comment 0 Views

According to a press release from Art Miller, Director of The Anderson County Dental Clinic, Emory Valley Dental Clinic is set to host an extraction clinic August 18.

The Anderson County Emory Valley Volunteer Dental Clinic in Oak Ridge will conduct its monthly teeth extraction clinic, for adults (age 19 and older) only, on Friday, August 18, from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m.
Extractions will cost $25 (cash only) per tooth. This will include an exam and X-ray. TennCare or other dental insurance is not accepted.

Appointments are recommended; call (865) 264-6356 to schedule your appointment. Walk-ins will be accepted, but those will have to wait until a dentist is available. The Emory Valley Dental Clinic is located at 728 Emory Valley Road in Room 54 of the Anderson County Larry Dickens office building.

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

Anderson County Veteran featured in summer edition of ‘Cityview’

Nathan Sparks, publisher, shows the July/August ‘Veteran Spotlight’ in Cityview Magazine. The article features World …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2023, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: