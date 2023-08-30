Emma Lou Fritzsche Griffith, Buford, GA (formerly of Rockwood)

News Department 12 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 20 Views

Mrs. Emma Lou Fritzsche Griffith, age 71 of Buford, GA, formerly of Rockwood, passed away on August 27, 2023. She was born on March 8, 1952. She was a member of Zion Hill Baptist Church in Buford, GA. She attended Tennessee Tech in Cookeville, TN for college. She is preceded in death by her parents: Noma & Virginia Fritzsche; and cousins of Coger & Carson family. She is survived by:

Son: Michael Griffith

3 Grandchildren: Venita Griffith, Matthew Griffith, and Meagan Griffith

Brother: James Fritzsche (Lisa)

Niece: Laura Fritzsche

Cremation arrangements have been made and a service will be held at the Zion Hill Baptist Church in Buford, GA, at a later date that will be announced. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mrs. Emma Lou Fritzsche Griffith.

About News Department

Check Also

Harlan Shane “ Cowboy “ Clower, Rockwood

Harlan Shane “ Cowboy “ Clower, 41, passed away at his residence on Monday, August …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2023, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: