Ellen Gayle Brown, Oak Ridge

Ellen Gayle Brown passed away at home surrounded by family on August 27, 2023, after a long, brave struggle with illness. Gayle was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend.

She was an extremely talented artist, craftsperson, cook, baker, avid reader, and a lover of cats.

Some people in our lives are like roses in a garden. They come in many sizes, shapes, and varieties, and they bring into our lives hope, joy, and beauty. As you gaze out upon that garden, there is always one rose that draws your attention; it pulls you in with its beauty – a rose like no other – blooming with the beauty of life, love, and inspiration. Even on rainy days, when the grayness of the day presses upon you, your eyes continue to be drawn to that rose, and it brings you calm and inner peace.

Like all flowers, its time is over much too quickly, but it leaves you with memories and pictures that you will treasure all your life. Those memories will continue to bring you joy and peace.

Gayle was that rose in the garden of our lives, our love, and our happiness. She will be missed, but our memories will keep her alive forever in our hearts.

We love and miss you.

Gayle requested that there be no service at this time.

Donations in her memory may be made to Young-Williams animal shelter or any no kill animal shelter in your area.

