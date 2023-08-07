Eleanor Wheeler, Clinton

Eleanor Wheeler age 89 of Clinton, TN passed away on Monday, July 31, 2023.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 23 years Glenn I. Wheeler.

Eleanor was passionate about reading and always kept up with her local Clinton Courier.

Survivors:

Son…. John B. Wheeler

Brothers…. Gene Vandergriff and wife Myrtle

Bill Vandergriff and his wife Jackie

Nephews…. Harvey Vandergriff and wife Betty

Ryan Vandergriff

Per Eleanor’s wishes, there will be no services.

Holley Gamble Funeral Home is honored to care for the family of Eleanor.

