Edward Jerry Grant, Gadsen, AL

Edward Jerry Grant, age 74, passed away on Thursday, August 24, 2023, in his home in Gadsden, Alabama.

Jerry was born on January 3, 1949, in Rockwood, Tennessee, the baby of three, to Jack and Mary Powell. He graduated from Rockwood High School in 1967. He was a dual sports athlete throughout high school, excelling in both basketball and football. In 1981, Jerry married his first wife, Christa Goss and gained 2 stepsons, Wesley and Jamey, and moved to South Carolina to continue his career with Pepsi Bottling Company. It was here where they had his daughter, his pride and joy, Lindsay Marie. Eventually, Pepsi led him to Rome. Georgia, which is where he stayed until leaving the company in 2001. In the years following, life and family led him to many different places. However, in 2008, he met his sweetheart, Karan Sanders of Gadsden, Alabama, and here is where they lived, retired and happy for the last 15 years. Jerry loved his family like no other. He especially adored his nieces and nephews and loved every moment spent with them. Whether it was watching a Tennessee game or telling stories at the kitchen table, those times with his family were his most cherished memories. Jerry also had a love for sports that ended up carrying him throughout his life. It began with playing in high school and then later moving on to coaching the Rocky Hill Redskins. And then after meeting Karan, he would start to look forward to those Friday Night Lights in Alabama as he grew to love watching Karan’s grandsons, Taylor and T.J. play for Glencoe High School. However, his true joy, other than his family, was Tennessee Football and everything about it.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Mary; brother, Jack Grant and his wife Ruby; sister, Judy Hollstein; nephews, Kevin Grant and Mike Hollstein.

He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Jay and Lindsay Hurley of Buchanan, Georgia; brother-in-law, Jim Hollstein; sister-in-law, Shirley Grant Cameron; grandchildren, Cooper and Jamey Lynn Hurley; niece, Tracey Brown and husband, David; niece, Carrie Lytle and husband, Jason; great nieces and nephews, Jessica Brown, Austin Brown, and Jack Lytle. Other survivors include his sweetheart of 15 years, Karan Sanders as well as her family whom he grew to love as his own. Karan’s children, Shellie (Jay) Daugherty, Jeannie Latham, and Scott Corbin; and grandchildren Taylor, T.J., Ethan, Chloe, and Kyle.

Visitation services will be at Evans Mortuary on September 1, 2023, from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm. Memorial Service will follow at 6:00 pm.

