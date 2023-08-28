Edith Ella Olmstead, 92

Edith Ella Olmstead, age 92, passed away on August 24, 2023, in Huntsville, Alabama. She was born December 23, 1930, in Deer Lodge, TN to Carl and Mollie Olmstead. Edith grew up in the Deer Lodge/Sunbright community and graduated from Sunbright High School and from Draughon’s Business College. Edith was a successful businesswoman. Her last employer was Bankston Motor Homes, from which she retired after twenty-five years of service.

Edith was a long-standing member of Jackson Way Baptist Church. She was a member of the Huntsville, Alabama Chapter 537 order of the Easter Star.

A lover of poetry and nature, she wrote numerous poems. She will be remembered for her love of God, family, and friends which was expressed by her many acts of kindness, charity, and service.

Edith is preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Mollie Olmstead; brothers Hiram Olmstead, and Jack Olmstead; sisters Marie Haynes, Loreen Robbins, Minnie Cochran, Iva Mayton, and Wiladean Wright.

She is survived by brother-in-law Thurman Wright; nephew David Wright, of Huntsville, AL., and a host of nephews, nieces, and special friends. Special thanks go to her friends in Huntsville, Alabama with whom she enjoyed many happy events.

The family will receive friends Friday, September 1, 2023, at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 9:30-10:15 a.m. with the funeral to follow at 10:15 a.m. with Pastor Mark Booth officiating. Interment will follow in the Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Edith Ella Olmstead.

