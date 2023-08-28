Earl Dean Powell, Rockwood

Earl Dean Powell, age 84, of Rockwood, TN, passed away at UT Medical Center on August 25, 2023.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Rufus and Ida Powell; Daughters: Brenda Roberts, Lesia Lewis, and Suzie Bentley; Brothers: Floyd Ed Powell, Kenny Powell, and Jerry Powell; Sister Francis Hawk; two wives: Elizabeth Joann and Fanny Loula.

He is survived by sons James Powell (Cassie Slone) of London, KY, and David Sizemore (Cindy) of Oakdale, TN; daughters Tina Pitman of London, KY, Jolita Arney (David) of Harriman, TN, and Karen Mullins of Oakdale, TN; Brothers Aubrey Powell (Joan) of London, KY, Perry Powell of London, KY, and Bruce Powell (Eva) of London, KY.; Sisters Lena Virden (Melvin) of London, KY, Wanda Goforth of London, KY, Phyllis Davidson of Cincinnati, OH, and Betty Sue Eversole (Ernie Anderson) of East Bernstadt, KY; Many loved nieces and nephews; 22 grandchildren; 43 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandson, and a very special friend Elizabeth Rayder. Earl enjoyed bowling with friends, trips to the casino with family and friends, Sunday dinners with his very special friend, and spending time with his friends and family. He was a very hardworking, loving, and caring man.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, August 30, 2023, from 11:00 am-1:00 pm ET at Evans Mortuary in Rockwood, TN. Funeral service will start at 1:00 pm ET. Graveside and interment service will follow in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Earl Dean Powell.

